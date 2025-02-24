The Internet of Things (IoT) has been introduced into our daily lives and is what allows us, for example, to manage from the mobile the aspirating robot, the cameras that monitor the entrance of the house and endless devices In business or infrastructure field, this technology allows you to make smarter decisions in real time. There are many examples: from the improvement of natural resources management to the transformation of cities into more efficient spaces. The IoT is in the center of this revolution. In this process, Vodafone has positioned itself as a key actor, carrying out very diverse initiatives that are changing the urban environment, the environmental scope and the management of essential public services in Spain. These examples help us understand the real scope of this technology and how many times it goes unnoticed.

It should be remembered that the IoT allows connection between millions of devices, making it possible for independent systems to work jointly and coordinated. Thanks to advanced technologies such as NB-ID (Narrowband IoT), a specific network of low power and great coverage deployed by Vodafone in all provincial capitals, these devices can communicate with great efficiency and low energy consumption. This infrastructure supports and makes possible a series of projects that are redefining sectors such as the environment, road safety or water management.

Protection of natural spaces

One of the most relevant fields in which Vodafone is applying this technology is the protection of the environment and the early detection of fires. In collaboration with CEPSA, Vodafone has implemented a fire detection system in the First Lagoon of Palos de la Frontera, in Huelva. It is an area of ​​high ecological value and the use of IoT sensors allows to constantly monitor environmental conditions, detecting changes in temperature and humidity that could indicate a fire. Thanks to this system, alerts are immediately sent to emergency services, reducing response time and minimizing potential damage to the natural environment.

In a similar line, the Telecommunications Company has participated in a pilot project with the Andalusian Board and the City of Antequera for the early detection of forest fires in high -risk areas. In this case, state -of -the -art sensors connected to the IoT network are used to monitor the land in real time. The data collected allow predicting possible fire spotlights and acting preventively, reducing the incidence of this type of disasters and protecting large extensions of forest mass.

Sustainable mobility

Another of the areas in which Vodafone is promoting the development of IoT is sustainable mobility and smart cities. In the Cadiz town of Rota, this technological one is collaborating with local authorities to launch various intelligent transport projects that seek to improve traffic management and reduce the environmental impact of urban transport. This is monitoring the flow of vehicles as well as the management of smart parking. The objective is to reduce congestion in the streets and optimize the use of public space. In addition, platforms for efficient lighting and waste collection have been introduced, which is making a reference of digital and sustainable city.

Without fully departing traffic management and, above all, road safety, Vodafone is also marketing the beacon connected Help Flash IoT, which will replace traditional emergency triangles from January 2026. For that date, this solution will be mandatory for all vehicles in Spain. Unlike the triangles, which require being physically placed on the road with the risks that this entails, the Help Flash IoT beacon emits a luminous signal visible at a large distance and is connected directly to the Vodafone network. This allows to send automatic alerts to the authorities and other drivers, improving road safety and reducing the risk of accidents in emergency situations.

Avoid water leaks

In the field of water management, Vodafone has taken a step forward with important contracts to connect water counters through their NB-ID network, allowing water management companies to monitor real-time consumption. An outstanding example is the agreement with Canal de Isabel II, in which Vodafone will supply 315,000 smart counters for more than 25 million euros. This technology also allows you to detect leaks or anomalies immediately, reducing losses and improving service efficiency. Similarly, Vodafone is connecting Aqualia counters in Spain, providing a remote management solution that improves sustainability and optimizes the use of water resources.

From Vodafone they explain that these projects in IoT are part of a global strategy focused on the deployment of a specific network for this purpose. With more than eight million active IoT lines in Spain, the company intends to continue promoting digital transformation in multiple sectors. For all these reasons, they say that “the Internet of Things is not a technology of the future, but a present reality that is transforming the world that surrounds us and with an eye on improving the lives of people, protecting the environment and building cities more sustainable and intelligent. “