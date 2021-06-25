The problem: 68% of the population will live in urban areas by 2050, according to the United Nations (UN). The problem worsens: only 1/3 of the data from government agencies have actionable data for analysis, the rest is stored unused, according to the IDC study. The search for a solution: global investments in smart cities are expected to reach US$135 billion in 2021, also according to IDC, and could reach US$189.5 billion in 2023, according to Statista. The reflection: in order to have functional public spaces with more and more inhabitants, it is necessary to integrate processes and connect sectors with technological solutions. The opportunity: Swedish company Hexagon is betting on two cooperation tools that integrate its smart cities business group – HxGN Connect and HxGN OnCall – to increase global revenue, which in 2020 reached 3.77 billion euros, down from 3.3% compared to the 3.90 billion euros billed in 2019.

It is a step forward in the company’s positioning, which operates in the security and infrastructure, geospatial technologies, mining, agriculture, manufacturing and positioning intelligence businesses, providing autonomous digital solutions. “The public sector is interested in evolving. With our technologies, we allow you to make better use of your human, material and financial resources,” said Sergio Nunes, vice president of Hexagon’s security, infrastructure and geospatial technologies division in South America. “Service integration is key to things work well”, said the executive, who has 60% of contracts in his area with municipal, state and federal governments.

HxGN Connect was launched in June. The SaaS (Software as a Service) platform is hosted on Microsoft Azure. It allows government organizations or sectors of private companies to share data and coordinate actions for special, routine and emergency situations. In a city hall, for example, it connects security, health, social, traffic and other departments. The 2019 HxGN OnCall solution is constantly updated. It mainly helps security sectors to be more agile, with features that include call receiving and dispatching, logging, analytics, managing large events and mobility.

Through these solutions, it is possible to evaluate different occurrences simultaneously, cross-referencing data from these situations and suggest quick actions by public institutions. Bringing to a real situation, if a child disappears, the family notifies the social services and the police. On the street parallel to the incident, Hexagon’s system checks a car at speed outside the standards. Model, color and plate are checked. Soon comes the warning to other security and traffic agencies that that car is probably involved in a kidnapping. Coordinated action is put in place quickly, with siege and street closure, to capture the potential criminal.

Today, in many Brazilian cities the communication of this type of occurrence is separate. And when it’s integrated, it’s done by Whatsapp. This results in disjointed and inefficient actions, in addition to passing through the app sensitive information and documents. Because it is vulnerable, it is not suitable for this purpose. “We realized that public administrations, in general, suffer from a lack of equipment”, said Sergio Nunes.

Among Hexagon’s clients in Brazil is the City of São Paulo, which uses the Swedish company’s solutions to support the operations of the Metropolitan Civil Guard and Samu. Ceará, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro and Sergipe are states where the company’s tools are present. In Latin America, Hexagon plays an important role in the municipalities of Medellín, Colombia, and Guayaquil, Ecuador.