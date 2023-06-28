DData from modern cars, networked household appliances and industrial systems such as wind turbines should be better used in Europe in the future. Representatives of EU states and the European Parliament agreed on a so-called data law on Wednesday night. It is intended to clarify legal, economic and technical issues relating to access to data. The agreement now has to be formally confirmed by the EU Parliament and the Council of Member States.

“The entry into force of the Data Act will unleash the economic and societal potential of data and technology and help build a single market for data,” said Erik Slottner, Sweden’s Minister of Public Administration, on Wednesday.

More control over data

So far, it has often been unclear who is allowed to do what with the data that is generated when using a dishwasher or an industrial machine with internet access. In other cases, the contracts stipulate that all data may be used by the manufacturer. The so-called Data Act is intended to give consumers and companies more control over data. It aims to curb the dominance of the US technology giants: Large cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and Google are therefore obliged to prevent illegal access to data and to establish standards for easier provider switching.

In exceptional cases, such as flood disasters or forest fires, authorities should also be allowed access to data owned by the private sector.

German companies warn

German companies such as Siemens and SAP had warned of the possible forced disclosure of trade secrets. Big US tech companies have also criticized the Data Act, arguing that it could affect international data transfers.