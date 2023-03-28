Research from the University of Kaiserslautern-Landau (RTPU), commissioned by Qualcomm Europe Inc. shows the potential of connected vehicle applications to reduce CO2 emissions in the transport sector. Applications considered in the study include those for city optimization, such as dynamic road signs, intersections and routing. These are intended to reduce layovers and congestion, improving efficiency and travel times. The study shows that introducing just 20% of connected vehicles on EU urban roads can save up to 18% of CO2 emissions. Some EU-27 countries, such as Germany, can even record emissions savings of up to 24%. The potential of connected vehicles to reduce transport-related emissions represents significant progress towards the objectives of the EU Green Deal, in which the European Commission aims to achieve a 90% reduction in transport-related emissions by 2050.

The study uses a novel simulation approach, extrapolating the results of detailed map-based traffic simulations in selected cities to all cities in the 27 EU Member States. The study predicts that EU cities, with populations ranging from less than 100,000 to more than 500,000 inhabitants, can reap the benefits of connected vehicles and draws Europe-wide conclusions from this mix of cities. Benefits include reduced emissions and increased traffic efficiency. In addition, it is estimated that drivers can save up to 15 hours of travel time per year during peak hours, resulting in higher levels of productivity and comfort. “The results of this study demonstrate how technology can help reduce emissions, making road transport more efficient and sustainable without compromising road user safety,” said Enrico Salvatori, Senior Vice President and President, Qualcomm Europe/MEA , Qualcomm Europe Inc. Professor Hans D. Schotten, RTPU, said: “This study impressively demonstrates the potential of connected mobility applications to reduce emissions in the transport sector. We learned that already simple combinations of mobility applications and realistic penetration rates of connected vehicles allow for significant reductions in emissions, without having to compromise on driver comfort.”