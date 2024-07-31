The Connected car business in Italy It represents a very important market that is worth a few billion euros a year. Let’s try to understand what a connected car is and where the business comes from.

What is the connected car?

A connected car, also called a “connected car”, is a vehicle equipped with cutting-edge technology which allows him to to communicate And exchange information with other vehicles, infrastructure and equipment.

It’s a bit like having a computer in your car that can interact with the outside world – always online. This is possible thanks to a series of technologies, including:

Mobile and Wi-Fi connections : to access the Internet and online services.

: to access the Internet and online services. Bluetooth : connects to smartphones, tablets and other personal devices.

: connects to smartphones, tablets and other personal devices. Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) : communicates with other vehicles, road infrastructure, traffic lights and pedestrians.

: communicates with other vehicles, road infrastructure, traffic lights and pedestrians. Sensors: pays close attention to its surroundings, through cameras, radar and lidar.

These technologies enable the connected cars to offer a wide range of features, including:

Infotainment : Internet access, satellite navigation, music streaming, phone calls, etc.

: Internet access, satellite navigation, music streaming, phone calls, etc. Assisted driving and autonomous driving : Cars receive information from other vehicles and infrastructure to improve safety and vehicle flow, and in some cases can decide to drive autonomously.

: Cars receive information from other vehicles and infrastructure to improve safety and vehicle flow, and in some cases can decide to drive autonomously. Mobility Services : car sharing, car hailingetc.

: car sharing, car hailingetc. Predictive maintenance: Cars can monitor their “health” and send alerts to drivers in case of breakdowns.

The business of connected cars

In 2022 the business linked to the connected cars in Italy has reached an estimated value of around 2.5 billion euros. This number represents a 16% increase compared to 2021.

Connected cars are a big business

The research, carried out by the Connected Car & Mobility Observatory of the School of Management of the Milan Polytechnic, has put into practice some explanations, namely: what makes the growth of connected cars it’s different alternatives offered by this new type of vehiclesuch as for example the connection via SIM, GPS, box and GPRSwhich allow the localization and recording of drivers’ driving measurements linked to insurance policies. The value of the various solutions offered by connected cars is 1.4 billion euros (a figure that has increased by 10% in the space of a year), as well as ADAS (driving assistance systems) which amount to a value of 740 million euros (+16% in 2021).

Sustainable mobility solutions (Smart Mobility) are an integral part of connected cars – for example parking and sharing services (+48%) -. To be fair, in 2022 the government allocated 14 billion euros from PNRR funds to projects such as: hydrogen vehicles, electric trains and buses, charging infrastructures, etc. At the end of last year in Italy there were approximately 16.9 million connected cars, practically almost half (42%) of all vehicles in circulation.

The Business of “Smart Roads” and Autonomous Driving

According to the Observatory, from 2015 to today, there have been 190 projects dedicated to Smart Roads – i.e. pollution reduction, road safety, etc. – all over the world, 15 of which have been implemented in Italy in the last two years, and include sections of the A35 BreBeMi motorway, the A4 Turin-Milan, and even the A2 Salerno-Reggio Calabria.

And what about autonomous driving? Opinions on this technology are mixed. A study by the Observatory found that in 2022, 31% of Italians said they felt safe, and therefore ready, to experiment with autonomous driving mainly for greater road safety. At the same time, 37% said they were reluctant due to a lack of control over their vehicle, and 33% said they were against it due to a feeling of lack of safety.

Giovanni Miragliotta, Scientific Director of the Connected Car & Mobility Observatory, stated:

“To date, there are still numerous obstacles and challenges to overcome to fully unleash the potential of data collected from vehicles and infrastructure, almost always differing greatly in format, type and level of detail from one car manufacturer to another”.

Security and data protection alert

The PNRR itself has provided significant funding (more than 10 billion dollars) for “Smart Mobility” projects, most of which are dedicated to digitalization and innovative interventions to create sustainable infrastructure.

Connected cars, safety and data protection

Of course, the focus is on traffic safety and user data protection. These two issues will play an important role in the developments in the connected car sector in the coming years.

Connected cars: the advantages and challenges to face

Connected cars have many advantages advantages:

Greater security : By communicating with other vehicles and infrastructure, connected cars can prevent accidents and reduce road fatalities.

: By communicating with other vehicles and infrastructure, connected cars can prevent accidents and reduce road fatalities. Better guide : communication with other vehicles and infrastructure allows for optimising traffic flow and reducing travel times.

: communication with other vehicles and infrastructure allows for optimising traffic flow and reducing travel times. Better comfort: information services and predictive maintenance make driving more comfortable.

Additionally, connected cars can help reduce pollution and traffic congestion, paving the way for new mobility services such as ride-sharing and carpooling.

What are the instead challenges that connected cars will have to face? The challenges of connected cars, as mentioned above, concern the data security and infrastructure. It is therefore of fundamental importance to protect the data collected by cars, with regard to unauthorized access. There is also a need to develop a suitable infrastructure to support communication between vehicles and connected equipment.

In short, Connected vehicles are the future of mobility. This is a key element in the development of safer, more efficient and sustainable cars.

