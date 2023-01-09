British smartphone company Bullitt Group unveiled Bullitt Satellite Connect, its two-way satellite messaging service, at CES 2023. It will be available on the market in Q1 2023. Motorola and Bullitt have confirmed that the next device in the Defy range it will be the first smartphone to support Bullitt’s satellite messaging service. The companies have a strategic partnership to develop Motorola-branded rugged mobile phones and are consolidating this commitment with the launch of the new connectivity feature in a Motorola smartphone.

Designed for anyone who has experienced the frustration of poor cellular network coverage, Bullitt Satellite Connect delivers reliable service to millions of people who live, work, play or travel on the periphery of cellular networks. Bullitt has developed proprietary software and components to deliver text messages via satellite via Bullitt Satellite Messenger, an OTT application. The service is the culmination of two years of work with technology partners in the field of Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) communications, including MediaTek, the world’s leading chipset supplier, FocusPoint International and Skylo, the leading event response specialist critics and Skylo, the company’s satellite connectivity partner. Skylo built and operates the network that provides Bullitt’s “always on” satellite messaging service, as well as manages connections through GEO satellite networks such as Inmarsat and others.

Richard Wharton, co-founder of Bullitt Group, explains: “Bullitt Satellite Connect solves a real connectivity problem. Six billion text messages are sent every day in the United States alone, but due to the country’s sheer size and topography, no single operator covers more than 70% of the country’s territory, and an estimated 60 million Americans find themselves without coverage for up to 25 % of a typical day. This means that there are hundreds of millions of cases where people who want to communicate via their smartphone cannot do so. Furthermore, coverage holes persist to a greater or lesser extent around the world, so we have a truly international solution, Bullitt Satellite Messenger, which gives total certainty of a connection wherever there is a clear view of the sky”.

The service works by combining Bullitt’s smartphone hardware and the custom OTT app, Bullitt Satellite Messenger, to send messages to any smartphone, anywhere there is a clear view of the sky. Initially, the service tries to connect via Wi-Fi or via cellular as usual, and if neither is available, it will connect via satellite. Anyone will be able to receive messages on their phone and reply by downloading the associated Android or iOS app. The cost of the messages will be deducted from the user’s satellite messaging rate plan at no cost to the recipient. SOS assistance is free for the first year and subscription plans start at as little as $4.99 per month, with other usage plans available.