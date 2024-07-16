Miami, United States.– Almost a day after the chaos in Miami prior to the Copa America Final, Conmebol issued a statement to distance itself from what happened.

“As is known, during the final in Miami, fans without tickets went to the vicinity of the stadium, which delayed normal access for people who did have them, which slowed down entry and led to the closure of the doors,” wrote the governing body of South American football.

“In this situation, CONMEBOL was subject to the decisions made by the authorities of Hard Rock Stadium, in accordance with the contractual responsibilities established for the security operation,” he added.

According to reports, 27 arrests and 55 ejections were made after the chaos and violence in the vicinity of Hard Rock Stadium, which resulted in a door slammed, multiple people injured and fans with paid tickets being denied access to the match between Argentina and Colombia.

Moments before the announcement, the Miami government had blamed CONMEBOL for the unfortunate events, but the organization denied any culpability.

“In addition to the provisions set out in the contract, CONMEBOL recommended to the authorities the procedures tested in events of this magnitude, which were NOT taken into account. We regret that the acts of violence caused by malicious people have marred a final that was set to be a great sporting event.”