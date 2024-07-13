Following the serious acts of violence in the semi-final between Colombia and Uruguay, the Conmebol I am sending a letter to the Colombian consul in Miami, in the United States, about the actions that the authorities of that country can take against supporters who engage in such acts during the final.

In the letter, signed by José Astigarraga, general secretary of Conmebol, Edgar Monroy, Colombian consul in Miami, was asked to inform the compatriots who wish to attend the Copa America final match against Argentina, which “US authorities will be able to take legal action in civil and criminal matters or of another nature, by acts of violence inside and outside, as well as in the surroundings where the meetings take place.”

This warning from Conmebol came after the heated fight that took place in the stands of the Charlotte stadium after the final whistle in Colombia’s victory over Uruguay. In fact, on July 11, 2024, the Disciplinary Commission of Conmebol reported that an investigation had been opened to determine the sanctions of those responsible.

The players of the ‘celeste’ pointed out that their relatives were at risk. Even Ignacio Alonso, president of the Uruguayan Football Association said: “So far what we have had is internal dialogue, knowing that there was a natural, instinctive reaction, from a father, a husband, a brother, a son, seeing his family in a very complicated moment and seeing that they did not allow evacuation to the field, which is what the protocol indicates.”

He added: “Then, when some Uruguayan players noticed, they appeared to try to protect their children, their family, their mother, their mother-in-law, their wife, their brothers. The situation got worse, but I think it’s a natural reaction to realizing what was happening.”

