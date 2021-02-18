The South American Football Confederation announced the new sanitary protocol which will be used in the competitions of the Copa Libertadores de América, Copa Sudamericana and Recopa Sudamericana this year to reduce coronavirus infections.

The Protocol of Operations “COVID-19 Mode” released by the institution that has its headquarters in the Paraguayan city of Luque, maintains the use of charter flights for the transfer of equipment football team, and estimates a certain number of participants in the official delegations that will be made up of a maximum of 55 representatives, including players and officials.

These measures are intended to guarantee the compliance of the matches with an “acceptable medical risk” and carry out the 2021 competitions without putting the “health situation” at risk.

Hernán Crespo, the last DT champion of the South American Cup with Defense and Justice. Photo: AFP.

The Libertadores will begin next week, punctually on February 23, with the dispute of the Phase 1 (preliminary) matches, while the first round of the South American Cup will start in the second half of March. In this way, the Recopa -which faces the winners of both tournaments- will take place at the end of 2021.

But beyond the maximum number of participants in each delegation, CONMEBOL informs through the procedures manual that air transfers must be on private flights as “sanitary bubble“and that is prohibited”share the aircraft with other official delegations“nor with” persons outside the delegation. ”

Also, for both tournaments, COVID-19 PCR tests must be performed to all members of each official delegation in the country of origin, 72 hours before the game, isolating any member with suspected contagion.

Palmeiras, the last champion of the Copa Libertadores. Photo: Reuters.

Regarding the stadiums, the document foresees a hypothetical change of scenery only for the teams that cannot exercise the locality in their country due to specific sanitary provisions of the local governments. In this case, the club may play in another country / city suitable for the development of the competitions.

The new protocol too prohibits players from spitting and blowing their noses on the field of play, in addition to kiss the ball before, during and after each meeting, as well as exchange or give away shirts and / or pennants.

Thus, a special instructions for the meetings and movements of the arbitration trios are also agreed upon, and it defines that between the members of the VAR there must be a minimum distance of 1.5 meters between them, made by an acrylic plate.

Non-compliance with sanitary measures has fines that start from $ 15,000 for the first offense. And of 30 thousand dollars in case of a second. We will have to be vigilant and not go overboard. For the moment, the protocols are.

Source: EFE.

Look also

