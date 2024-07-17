Marcelo Bielsa is in serious trouble after his explosive words at the press conference before the match for third and fourth place in the America Cup.

The coach of Uruguay He lashed out at Conmebol and the organizers of the Copa América for the unfortunate events in the semi-final against Colombia, in which the Uruguayan players clashed with the Colombian fans.

Luis Suarez and Marcelo Bielsa Photo:AFP and Efe Share

Bielsa’s explosion

Bielsa did not remain silent at the press conference and pointed against the Conmebol“When the United States felt that its interests were being attacked, it created FIFA Gate, with the FBI, they did what they did, but it was for their own interests. Here (in the Copa America) nothing happened, nothing happened here: the fields, this was an extraordinary party, full stadiums, competitiveness, refereeing, there is nothing to complain about,” he said.

The Argentine strategist defended the footballers of the national team with all his fury. Uruguay and made it clear that he cared little about the sanctions that could be imposed on him for his words.

“The players were forced to do that, the sanction is for those who forced them to act like that. And we have to see if we are afraid of possible sanctions… This is a witch hunt. ‘Look, we are going to sanction them so that they comply in the match for third place’, ‘now we are not going to because there are too many repercussions’,” he said.

Uruguayan players and Colombian fans fight Photo:X: @ASTOUNDlNGMessi Share

Bielsa risks a sanction

In the last few hours, the AUF (Uruguayan Football Association)) was notified by the South American Football Confederation Conmebol could sanction (Conmebol) about the opening of a disciplinary file against the Coach Marcelo Bielsa, According to the media, Sport890.

For now, the Uruguayan national team has not commented on the events in which it is involved. Marcelo Bielsa, who faces a sanction of several matches in Conmebol tournaments or a financial fine.

HAROLD YEPES

