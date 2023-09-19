The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) It is the organization in charge of the most important South American soccer tournaments.

It was founded in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 9, 1916 (107 years ago), being designated as the oldest football entity associated with the International Federation of Association Football (Fifa).



Conmebol was created due to the holding of a tournament between the countries of the continent, called at that time ‘South American’ and known as the America’s Cup nowadays.

This institution has 10 member countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. In addition, it is the organizing body of international South American soccer tournaments: the Copa América, the Copa Libertadores, among others.

The America’s Cup

The history of the Copa América begins thanks to South American Championship that was held between July 2 and 17, 1916with an opening match between Uruguay and Chile, with the Uruguayan José Piendibene scoring the first goal in the history of the tournament.

From that moment on, the competition It has been played 44 times, with Argentina and Uruguay as its biggest winners, each of them with 15 titles; Brazil, nine; Peru, Paraguay and Chile, two; and Bolivia and Colombia, one.

It was in 1975 that it was changed from the South American Championship to the Copa América.and starting in 1987 the event would be held every two years, hosted on a rotating basis by one of the 10 association members.

The Libertadores Cup

It originated in 1960 with the need to create a tournament in which the best teams on the continent met. Furthermore, its name arose as a tribute to the liberators of South America.

When Francis Chevallier Boutell assumed the presidency of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) in 1900, For the first time, official matches were played between clubs from various South American nations.

He Club Atlético Independiente de Argentina was the first champion of the tournament.

The South American Cup

It is a recent competition, compared to the previous ones, since It began to be disputed in 2002.

He The first champion of the tournament was the Argentine team San Lorenzo.

Additionally, equipment Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica and Honduras participated as guests between 2005 and 2008.

Since the 2019 edition, the championship match is played in a stadium that is chosen before the competition begins.

It is important to highlight that The 2016 final was not played due to the accident suffered by the Chapecoense team while I was on my way to Medellín. And, with the support of Atlético Nacional, some time later the Brazilian team was elected champion.

17 teams have won this tournament, among which the following stand out: Boca, Independiente, Athlético Paranaense and Independiente del Valle as top champions.

