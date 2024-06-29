Not only was it a victory for the Colombia selection against Costa Rica, it was a feeling of tranquility to achieve the first objective set in this America Cup: qualify for the quarterfinals and be in the race for first place in group D.

The Colombia selection He did not hesitate for a second against a Costa Rica With few ideas in attack and a defensive game that was permeable compared to what was seen against Brazil, the tricolor team did the task and won at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix.

Colombia defeated Costa Rica and reached ten consecutive victories. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

Convincing victory in Copa America

Colombia deciphered the defensive lock that the DT Gustavo Alfaro and showed the worst of a team that did not know how to make a team nervous. Camilo Vargaswho did not have a single outstanding save in the face of no clear scoring opportunities.

The team led by Nestor Lorenzo He is showing that he is not big enough to be the favorite that several experts gave him and he convinces with each presentation: he won without suffering against Paraguay and beat Costa Rica.

The numbers of this Selection They are enviable, they are already undefeated in 25 games and they are the only team in the world that does not know defeat so far in 2023 and 2024.

Colombia selection Photo:Colombia selection Share

Néstor Lorenzo, the architect of a solid team

Under the orders of Coach Nestor Lorenzo There are 22 games without losing. Although many of them are friendly matches, in the official games he has shown the necessary class to shine, both in the qualifying rounds and World Cup 2026 like in the America Cup.

This Friday, after the victory and classification of Colombia to the quarterfinals of America Cup, Conmebol showed its chest for the work of the Argentine coach in the national team and edited a photo that went very viral on social networks.

“A la Terminator,” some Internet users pointed out in response to the striking Conmebol publication, which highlights a coach who knew how to fit the pieces into place, is carrying out an impeccable replacement job and makes Colombia dream of the title.

