Asuncion, Paraguay.- Uruguayan striker Darwin Núñez will have to serve a five-match suspension for the incidents that occurred after the defeat against Colombia in the Copa América Semifinals in the United States.

The sanction against Núñez was the most severe that the South American Football Confederation announced on Tuesday following the episode in which several Uruguay players jumped into the stands at the Bank of America stadium in Charlotte and exchanged blows with fans after the match that they lost 1-0. Núñez was ruled out of Uruguay’s next official matches in the World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia. Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was suspended for four matches, while defenders Mathías Olivera, Ronald Araujo and José María Giménez must serve three matches.

Liverpool star Nunez, who ran into the stands of the stadium in the English Premier League, was also fined $20,000.

Uruguayan players Sebastián Cáceres, Matías Viña, Emiliano Martínez, Brian Rodríguez, Santiago Mele and Facundo Pellistri will each have to pay fines of 5 thousand dollars. The Uruguayan Football Association was fined 20 thousand dollars. In the Copa América, after a very physical match, the Uruguayans ended up facing fans behind their bench. Núñez and his teammates climbed a staircase to enter the stands. A video showed the forward hitting a fan who was wearing the traditional yellow shirt of the Colombian national team. The Uruguayans claimed that they reacted in this way to protect their families.