The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) will raffle next Friday, October 23 at its headquarters Assumption, the Round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores of America and the second phase of the South American Cup, confirmed the entity today.

In an official statement released on the agency’s website, it is specified that the draw will take place at 12 o’clock in Argentina and will be broadcast live by Fox, Directv, Conmebol TV and Facebook.

For both tournaments, the participating teams will be divided into two cups, in one of them will be the first teams in each group and in the other, the seconds.

As established by Conmebol, first the balls will be removed from the ciborium of the second and then of the first, to go forming the crosses.

The agency reported that Teams that have shared a group and that are from the same country may face each other.

Locality will also be essential, and the first (teams), define their series as local, while From the quarterfinals, the locality will be defined by the position that each team will occupy in the Group Stage.

Finally, the body that governs the destinations of South American football confirmed that due to the pandemic of Coronavirus, The physical presence of the representatives of the clubs or member Associations will not be allowed in the act.