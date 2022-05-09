On the afternoon of this Monday, The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) reported that it decided to modify article 17 of its disciplinary code. Said section is related to sanctions for discrimination. According to the entity, the change will have effects on the current Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.

New sanctions for discrimination

Alejandro Domínguez, leader of Conmebol. Photo: LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA / EFE

1. Any player or official who insults or violates the human dignity of another person or group of people, by any means, for reasons of skin color, race, sex or sexual orientation, ethnicity, language, creed or origin will be suspended for a minimum of five games or for a minimum period of two months.

2. Any Member Association or club whose fans insult or violate the human dignity of another person or group of people, by any means, for reasons of skin colour, race, sex or sexual orientation, ethnicity, language, creed or origin will be sanctioned with a fine of at least one hundred thousand US dollars. Likewise, the competent Judicial Body may impose the sanction of playing one or several games behind closed doors or the partial closure of the stadium.

3. If the particular circumstances of a case so require, the competent Judicial Body may impose additional sanctions on the Member Association or on the responsible club, player or official.

Four. Any form of ideological propaganda before, during and after the match is prohibited. Violators of this provision will be subject to the penalties provided for in sections 1 to 3 of this same article.

(Also: Chile and Ecuador leaving the World Cup: ‘We would play the opening match’).

SPORTS