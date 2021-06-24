After the controversial arbitration ruling by Néstor Pitana that led to the first goal of the Brazil National Team against Colombia, the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) published a video on its official YouTube account to support the decision of the Argentine judge.

“We share this educational material that serves as clarification and description of situations related to football, based on the VAR Protocol and the Laws of the Game of the matches corresponding to the CONMEBOL Copa América 2021, “said Conmebol through its website.

Then, relying on audiovisual material, he began by describing the play: “At 77 minutes there is a tack by the yellow team, where the ball touches the referee, turning back to a teammate, who plays laterally. not constituting a promising attack“.

“The referee allows the game to continue taking a decision that conforms to the rules of play, since the ball does not go directly into the goal, does not change possession and does not initiate a promising attack, which are the three actions for which play should be stopped and resumed with a land bounce “.

In addition, they shared the audios between the referee and the VAR, which was in charge of Mauro Vigliano.

The Colombian players protest to Nestor Pitana. Photo Carl De Souza / AFP

VAR audios

Assistant: I hit you, I hit you.

Referee: I continue, I continue. Because he still has it, he still has it.

VAR: Backwards, backwards.

(I was going to receive the Colombian, it can be heard from the VAR booth)

Referee: They have to see if there was an impact.

VAR: Nestor, goal confirmed. Stop, give me a second. Don’t confirm yet. Give me the ball game. One more painting, one less painting. Give me a single line to the foot of the 13 or to the arm of the 13.

Operator: Here?

VAR: Okay. Is enabled. Let’s go ahead, just to rule out. Come on, Nestor. Confirmed goal.

Assistant: But they had it, it does not change possession. The rule says that if the ball is not still owned by the same team.

Referee: That is the rule.



Roberto Firmino celebrates the controversial goal. Photo Carl De Souza / AFP

The controversial play

Colombia had taken the lead in the first half with a scissor goal from Luis Díaz and in the second they held on to a determined Brazil in search of a draw. However, the local could not find the roads and the coffee growers they defended themselves tooth and nail.

But at 32 minutes, Neymar looked for a risky pass to break the defensive block, but the ball hit the referee square, which was badly located. The Colombian players stood waiting for the referee to resume the game with a land bounce, as is common in this Copa América. Even Pitana made a gesture that seemed to stop the game.

But it did not happen. The ball was quickly picked up by Lucas Paquetá, opened for the side Renán Lodi who sent a precise center to the heart of the area. Firmino appeared there and put his head to 1-1.

Immediately afterwards, the Colombian players – who were still static – they went on top of the match referee to ask for explanations. Pitana remained without gesturing, while waiting for the VAR to confirm that the goal was valid.

The rule indicates that if the ball hits the referee, but does not influence possession of the ball or cause a promising advance, the game can continue without the need to land a dribble. The question that was itching: Did the ball hit Pitana favor Brazil’s attack?

While Neymar and Yerry Mina argued under the referee’s nose, Vigliano from the VAR reviewed the play. There was no going back. It took eight minutes to decide if they validated the goal or exposed Pitana for not stopping the game.

DB