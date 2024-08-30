After several weeks of waiting, the Conmebol announced this Friday the sanctions against the Colombian National Team for the embarrassing events that took place in the stadium Bank of Americaswhere fans of the national team came to blows with some players of Uruguay.

The Disciplinary Unit of Conmebol I study the images of the grotesque event that occurred after the 1-0 victory of the Colombian National Team against Uruguay in the semifinals of the Copa América.

There was a brawl between Colombian fans and Uruguayan players after the semi-final between the two countries.

Relief to Uruguay and Colombia

This week, the governing body of South American football had sanctioned some Uruguayan players —Darwin Nunez, Ronald Araujo, Matias Olivera, Jose Maria Gimenez and Rodrigo Bentancur — with several matches of suspension and a significant financial fine.

Now, it was the turn for the Colombian National Team which was sanctioned with $30,000 (more than 124 million pesos) for committing the violations listed in article 12.2, letters i. and j. of the Disciplinary Code.

The fine is given for “cases of collective aggression, brawl or tumult” in the stadium, and for “lack of order or discipline that occurs before, during or after a match,” Conmebol explained.

Uruguayan players and Colombian fans fight

But the economic sanctions do not end there, as the Colombian Football Federation He will also have to pay $5,000 for violating Article 12.2, paragraph b (throwing objects onto the field of play or at players or members of the refereeing team).

He will also have to pay another $8,000 for violating Article 12.2, paragraph c, of the Disciplinary Code (lighting fireworks or flares in the stadium).

The financial penalty amounts to 43,000 dollars, which will be automatically debited from the television rights or prizes received by the Colombian Football Federation from Conmebol.

James Rodriguez and Darwin Nunez

The FCF He also received a warning for the Conmebol following the violation of Article 107.6 of the Marketing and Media Regulations because they allegedly committed improper conduct during the warm-up during half-time of the game against Uruguay.

HAROLD YEPES

