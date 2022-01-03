They will never be able to erase the successes of my career, Alejandro Domínguez you are scared by that chicaneas so that the trial does not continue, the American Embassy is going to participate in the Oral and public trial, the dictator Stroessner is no longer there to save you. ??? pic.twitter.com/RQpTbsq8Hw

– José Luis FelixChilavert Gonzalez (@JoseLChilavert_) January 1, 2022