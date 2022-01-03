Every January 1, Vélez Sarsfield fans not only celebrate the beginning of the year, but also fundamentally toast a new anniversary of the founding of the club of their love, which emerged in 1910 and has already blown out the 112 candles.
That was why the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) greeted “Fortín” via social networks, with an image featuring Daniel Wilington, Omar Asad, Ricardo Gareca, Carlos Bianchi, Fabián Cubero and Thiago Almada. “We greet Vélez on his 112th anniversary. Champion of the Conmebol Libertadores in 1994. Congratulations, Fortín!”, it was written, but quickly the fans made him notice the absence of José Luis Chilavert, one of the greatest figures of that World champion team.
“They will never be able to erase the successes of my career. Alejandro Domínguez you are scared, that’s why chicaneas so that the trial does not continue. The American Embassy is going to participate in the oral and public trial. The dictator Stroessner is no longer there to save you”Chila himself answered.
“Corrupbol den of Corruption, they will never be able to cover or erase the successes I achieved in football and without drugs. Envy is the tax on success”, he concluded, in a series of tweets that immediately went viral. It is worth remembering the constant confrontation that the Paraguayan has with the South American entity, which has manifested itself once again here.
