Conmebol: day, time and where to see the draws for 2023

Conmebol will have an important appointment this December 21 to publicize the calendars of the COpa Libertadores and the Copa Suramericana of 2023.

Said draw will be held at 10 in the morning, Colombian time, and can be followed via streaming from that time.

The coronation of Pereira as champion of the second semester, it adjusted the table of teams classified to the Conmebol tournaments in 2023. Atlético Nacional already has a box in the group stage of Libertadores, as champion of the first semester in the League.

More quotas

Medellín, despite losing the title, will also be in the Libertadores, but in the previous phases, by way of reclassification.

Already millionaires was seeded in that same instance after winning the Colombian Cup.



Tolima, who hoped that the DIM would be champion to return to the Libertadores. But Pereira’s title leaves it as Colombia 1 in the South American Cup.

The other three representatives of Colombia in the second most important tournament in Conmebol will be Junior de Barranquilla, Independiente Santa Fe and Águilas Doradas.



