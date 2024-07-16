Confederation says suggested procedures were not considered and regrets “malicious individuals” at stadium

A Conmebol (South American Football Confederation) regretted this Monday (15.Jul.2024) the acts of violence caused by “malicious individuals” before the Copa América final and criticized the decisions taken by the authorities of Hard Rock Stadium. In the match, played on Sunday (14 July), Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 in extra time and secured their 16th title in the competition.

“Conmebol was subject to the decisions taken by the Hard Rock Stadium authorities, in accordance with the contractual responsibilities established for the security operation. In addition to the provisions set out in this contract, Conmebol recommended to these authorities the procedures proven in events of this magnitude, which were not taken into consideration.”, he said in a statement.

In the text, the entity said that the presence of fans without tickets in the vicinity of the stadium forced the closing of the doors and caused the game to start late. It also regretted that “acts of violence” have stained “a final that was set to be a great celebration of sport”.

Finally, he highlighted the numbers achieved throughout the “most challenging tournament in history”, with records in “venues, public, audience and personnel dedicated to its organization”.

Here is the full note:

“We congratulate the finalist teams of the CONMEBOL COPA AMERICA 2024™️, Argentina and Colombia, for the great final played yesterday.

“Yesterday, the most challenging tournament in history, organized by Conmebol in conjunction with Concacaf, concluded, achieving record numbers in terms of venues, attendance, viewership and personnel dedicated to its organization, with more than 42,000 collaborators.

“As is known, in the final played in Miami, fans without tickets went to the vicinity of the stadium, which delayed normal access for people who had tickets, delaying entry and causing the doors to close.

“Given this situation, Conmebol was subject to the decisions taken by the Hard Rock Stadium authorities, in accordance with the contractual responsibilities established for the security operation.

“In addition to the provisions set out in this contract, Conmebol recommended to these authorities procedures proven in events of this magnitude, which were not taken into consideration.

“We regret that acts of violence provoked by ill-intentioned individuals have tarnished a final that was set to be a great celebration of sport.”