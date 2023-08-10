With goals from Samuel Xavier and John Kennedy in the epilogue of the match, Fernando Diniz’s Fluminense beat Argentinos Juniors 2-0 this Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2023.

The defender (86) hung a forehand in the corner and the attacker (90+7), the great figure, defeated goalkeeper Miguel Acosta in a counterattack at the Maracaná stadium.

The Brazilians, who got a 1-1 draw in the first leg last week in Buenos Aires, suffered until the end to break the defensive system proposed by the Argentine coach Gabriel Milito.

Photo: Mauro Pimentel. AFP

The ‘Flu’ will clash in the quarterfinals with the winner of the series between Olimpia and Flamengo, who will face each other on Thursday in Asunción. The defending champion of the Libertadores has the advantage having won 1-0 in Rio. If they pass, the classic from Rio would take place in the next round, the famous ‘Fla-Flu’.

The controversy that left the referee and the VAR in a bad light

The game was marked by incidents on the outskirts of the Maracana and in the stands and also by a striking refereeing error that left the central judge, the Venezuelan Alexis Herrera, and the VAR judges, the Colombians Leonard Mosquera and Jorge Guzmán, in a bad light.

In the 75th minute, when the game was still 0-0, André, a Fluminense player, kicked Thiago Nuss, from Argentinos Juniors, in the face. The center-back barely got a yellow card.

In the VAR review, Mosquera and Guzmán agreed with the judge, considering that the blow did not have enough intensity.However, the analysis that Conmebol makes and that it publishes on its social networks cuts the referees. He considers that there is serious foul play, which should have led to the expulsion of André.

Already in the first leg there was a very serious action, in which the veteran Marcelo, a former Real Madrid player, seriously injured the Argentinos Juniors player Luciano Sánchez.

