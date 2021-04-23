June it will be a month of intense national team football in Sudamérica. The advice of the CONMEBOL approved the implementation of the dates 7 and 8 of the Qualifiers for the Cup of World in that month, before the start of the America Cup, scheduled for Sunday 13. The rescheduling occurs after the cancellation of the matches that were to be played in March. Dates 5 and 6 will be recovered between the months of September, October and November, on days to be defined. The changes in the calendar are due to the criteria of minimizing wear and tear due to travel and avoiding complications in the busy schedule that South American football has this year.

The president of the FIFA, Gianni Infantino, who participated in the meeting of the advice of the CONMEBOL, stated that Playoffs They are “very important”And recognized the need for national teams to compete with their full potential, under full equality of conditions. To achieve this, the FIFA It also assumed the commitment to promote the necessary changes in the international calendar. In this sense, the CONMEBOL made it clear that additional recovery days will be essential.

Changes in the calendar of the Playoffs They were conceived to maintain equity between the different countries, guaranteeing the greatest possible balance in terms of travel and travel. This criterion is particularly important in the context of the pandemic of COVID 19.