The president of Conmebol, Alejandro Dominguezsurprised this Wednesday by making a shocking announcement regarding the 2030 World Cup.

The 2030 World Cup will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the first World Cup, which was held in South America, in Uruguay.

Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay are candidates for joint hosting to celebrate the centenary World Cup, initially together with Chile.

Domínguez, after the advice of Fifa, confirmed that the World Cup will be inaugurated in these three venues. “We believed big. The 2030 Centennial World Cup begins where it all began,” says Dominguez.

“Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will host the opening matches of the Centennial World Cup.”

World on 3 continents

“A 100-year World Cup should not live up to the occasion and that is how the Fifa council understood it… The council made it possible to unite 3 continents to celebrate the centenary,” announced the president of Conmebol at a press conference. .

“There will be three inaugurations,” said the leader.

We believed in Big. The 2030 Centennial World Cup begins where it all began. Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will host the inaugural matches of the #WorldCentenary 🏆 — Alejandro Domínguez (@agdws) October 4, 2023

