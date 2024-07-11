Los Angeles (dpa)

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) strongly condemned the crowd riots that accompanied the match in which Colombia defeated Uruguay at dawn today, with a goal without a response, in the semi-finals of the South American Nations Cup (Copa America).

“Our work is based on the conviction that football connects and unites us through its positive values. There is no place for fanaticism and violence on and off the pitch. We invite everyone in the remaining days to pour all their passion into supporting their national teams and creating an unforgettable celebration,” CONMEBOL said in a statement.

Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez and more than a dozen of his teammates were forced to go to the stands after scuffles broke out following his country’s loss.

The Bank of America Stadium was attended by about 71,000 fans, about 90% of whom were Colombian fans, but the limited numbers of Uruguayan fans clashed with Colombian fans after bottles and containers were thrown.

Nunez and his teammates climbed into the stands and video footage showed the Liverpool striker hitting a fan wearing the colours of the Colombian flag.

Uruguay captain Jose Gimenez said the players went to the stands to protect their families.

“It’s a tragedy, our families are in danger, we had to go to the stands to take out our loved ones with small children and newborns, everything was a disaster, there was not a single police officer,” he told TUDN.

It took the police more than ten minutes to arrive at the scene of the skirmishes and calm things down, and the announcer called for the fans to leave, but many of them stayed put.

“Let me say something before they interrupt you, because they won’t let us speak on the microphone, and they don’t want me to say anything about what’s going on, but this is a disaster,” Jimenez added.

The Uruguayan player continued: “Please be careful, our families are in the stands, and there are newborn babies, it was a disaster, there were no police and we had to defend our families.”

Colombia, who are dreaming of winning the title for the second time after the 2001 edition, will face Argentina, the defending champion, in the final, while Uruguay will play the third-place match against Canada.