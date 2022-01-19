Aleksander Čeferin, president of Uefa, met this Wednesday with the Conmebol Council in Luque, Paraguay. Čeferin was accompanied by directors Sandor Csanyi, Fernando Gomes and Zvonimir Boban.

“The meeting was an opportunity to address various issues related to the strategic alliance that Conmebol and Uefa They have been consolidating for years,” Conmebol announced in a statement.

As announced, the leaders also “discussed the activities of the joint office in London and the potential organization of joint football events in the future.”

Domínguez and Čeferin have repeatedly emphasized their personal commitment and that of the organizations they represent to the growth and development of football.

The plans from 2024

The South American teams will be able to participate in the League of Nations as of 2024, the Pole stated during December of the previous year. Zbigniew Boniek, Vice President of Uefa.

“From 2024, Conmebol (South American Football Confederation) will join the competition,” Boniek said in an interview with the Polish website Meczyki.

“I don’t know what format yet, we’re working on that,” he added, estimating that the participation of South American countries in the tournament “will make the League of Nations more important.”

The League of Nations is a tournament promoted by Uefa and two editions have been played so far, with titles for Portugal in 2019 and France in 2021.

“Uefa is working on a certain number of projects with Conmebol, including a common League of Nations, but nothing is closed,” said a Uefa spokesman.

