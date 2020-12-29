Taking into account FIFA’s decision to cancel the 2021 editions of the U17 and U20 World Championships respectively, the CONMEBOL Council has decided to cancel the qualifying championships for both World Cups.

However, CONMEBOL, through its National Team Competitions Directorate, assumes the determination to contest, in the second half of 2021, both South American Championships, CONMEBOL Sub 20 and CONMEBOL Sub 17, with the aim of generating and enhancing the development of these teams through international tournaments and that this generation of players have the opportunity to compete at the continental level.

It is not of minor importance to point out that, when FIFA cancels the 2021 editions of the respective World Cups, both South Americans will not qualify for the World Cups in the category.

National Team Competitions will promptly inform the exact dates of the dispute, always taking into account the evolution and current context of the COVID-19 pandemic.