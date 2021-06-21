A Conmebol worker disinfects a ball during a match between Chile and Bolivia, in Cuiabá, in the Copa América. SILVIO AVILA / AFP

For the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) the Copa América 2021 has been a convulsive edition. The organizers have battled against the cases of contagion of covid-19, but they are already beginning to find the light. So far, more than 99% of the 15,235 tests have been negative. Meanwhile, 140 positives have been registered, most of which correspond to “operators and outsourced personnel”, according to the organizers and the Brazilian health authorities this Monday. The host country faces a rise in covid cases, with 44,000 registered on Sunday alone.

Some of the soccer players who had tested positive, such as the Venezuelan captain Tomás Rincón, have already been discharged after the test. Positive cases represent only 0.9%. “It is a clear sign that preventive measures and protocols are working as expected,” the statement from Conmebol reads. Among the teams that have been affected are those of Venezuela, Colombia, Peru, Chile and Bolivia since the start of the tournament: on June 13, a week ago.

Conmebol asks all teams to carry out PCR tests before each match trip. All members must prove that their test was negative. The organization also made available to each delegation doses of the vaccines from the Sinovac pharmaceutical company. The selection of Colombia, for example, underwent immunization, however, the measure is not mandatory. Another guideline to guarantee safety is the installation of a sanitary bubble in each of the teams’ concentration hotels.

The Chilean national team broke the health bubble this weekend. Some Chilean footballers, whose names are not known by decision of the federation, invited a hairdresser to the facilities, something totally prohibited by Conmebol. The Chilean authorities will sanction the players involved, but will not expel them from the tournament. The organizers have established in their regulations that any act that endangers health will be punished with fines of 15,000 to 30,000 dollars.

The Copa América 2021 has been harshly criticized. It could not be carried out in Colombia and Argentina, due to social instability in the first of these countries and due to the health emergency in which it was the second option. Conmebol handed over the headquarters to Brazil, one of the countries that has worst managed the covid-19 pandemic. Jair Bolsonaro promoted the tournament at all costs, which had to be validated by the Brazilian Supreme Court. The games, divided into four cities, are played without fans. The South American giant has already exceeded half a million deaths since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

