Conmebol announces the venues for the women’s Copa Libertadores in Colombia

The Competition Department of the Conmebol confirmed the two venues for the 2023 Women’s Conmebol Libertadores to be held in Colombia.

Bogota and Caliwill be the cities where the most important continental women’s club tournament in our region will be played.

Techo and Pascual, the venues.

The stadiums: Metropolitano de Techo (Bogotá) and Pascual Guerrero (Cali) They were the scenarios chosen by the Sudamericana entity and the Local Organizing Committee, so that the 16 participating teams play the 32 games that the competition calendar has.

Of the 4 existing groups, 2 will be based in the capital of Valle del Cauca and 2 will be in the capital of the Republic.

The Conmebol Libertadores Femenina 2023 will be held from October 5 to 21. The two clubs that occupy the first 2 positions in their groups will advance to the quarterfinals and thereafter it will be direct elimination.

The teams classified by Colombia are Santa Fe, America and Atlético Nacional.



SPORTS WITH THE FCF PRESS

