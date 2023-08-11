Conmebol announces the venues for the women’s Copa Libertadores in Colombia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Santa Fe, champion of the 2023 Women’s League.
Sergio Acero Yate and Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME
Santa Fe, champion of the 2023 Women’s League.
The Women’s Conmebol Libertadores 2023 will be held from October 5 to 21.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
The Competition Department of the Conmebol confirmed the two venues for the 2023 Women’s Conmebol Libertadores to be held in Colombia.
Bogota and Caliwill be the cities where the most important continental women’s club tournament in our region will be played.
Techo and Pascual, the venues.
The stadiums: Metropolitano de Techo (Bogotá) and Pascual Guerrero (Cali) They were the scenarios chosen by the Sudamericana entity and the Local Organizing Committee, so that the 16 participating teams play the 32 games that the competition calendar has.
Of the 4 existing groups, 2 will be based in the capital of Valle del Cauca and 2 will be in the capital of the Republic.
The Conmebol Libertadores Femenina 2023 will be held from October 5 to 21. The two clubs that occupy the first 2 positions in their groups will advance to the quarterfinals and thereafter it will be direct elimination.
The teams classified by Colombia are Santa Fe, America and Atlético Nacional.
SPORTS WITH THE FCF PRESS
More sports news
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Conmebol #announces #venues #womens #Copa #Libertadores #Colombia
Leave a Reply