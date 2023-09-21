Conmebol announces increase in millionaire prize for the champion of each League

The Colombian Football Confederation, Conmebolannounced an important economic incentive for the leagues of the affiliated Federations.

“With the objective of promoting sporting excellence and competitiveness, the Confederation, together with the Member Associations, decided to deliver USD 1,000,000 to reward the champions of the local tournaments of each country,” Conmebol said in a message on its X account.

This is an important financial prize that will not be bad for the next Colombian soccer champion.

Before Conmebol awarded a prize of 500 thousand dollarsbut the figure has doubled for the benefit of South American football.

This prize is additional to what Conmebol pays to the teams participating in the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana.

Already Millonarios FC He received the sum of USD 500,000 after becoming champion of the Colombian Local Soccer Tournament the previous semester.

