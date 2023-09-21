Conmebol announces increase in millionaire prize for the champion of each League

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Millonarios, last champion of Colombia.
Millonarios, last champion of Colombia.
An economic loot was announced by the South American Football Confederation.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
The Colombian Football Confederation, Conmebolannounced an important economic incentive for the leagues of the affiliated Federations.
“With the objective of promoting sporting excellence and competitiveness, the Confederation, together with the Member Associations, decided to deliver USD 1,000,000 to reward the champions of the local tournaments of each country,” Conmebol said in a message on its X account.
This is an important financial prize that will not be bad for the next Colombian soccer champion.
Before Conmebol awarded a prize of 500 thousand dollarsbut the figure has doubled for the benefit of South American football.
This prize is additional to what Conmebol pays to the teams participating in the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana.
Already Millonarios FC He received the sum of USD 500,000 after becoming champion of the Colombian Local Soccer Tournament the previous semester.
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Conmebol #announces #increase #millionaire #prize #champion #League
Leave a Reply