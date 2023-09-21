Thursday, September 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Conmebol announces increase in millionaire prize for the champion of each League

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 21, 2023
in Sports
0
Conmebol announces increase in millionaire prize for the champion of each League

Close


Close

Millionaires

Millonarios, last champion of Colombia.

Millonarios, last champion of Colombia.

An economic loot was announced by the South American Football Confederation.

See also  League 2022-I: the accounts to classify the home runs

The Colombian Football Confederation, Conmebolannounced an important economic incentive for the leagues of the affiliated Federations.

“With the objective of promoting sporting excellence and competitiveness, the Confederation, together with the Member Associations, decided to deliver USD 1,000,000 to reward the champions of the local tournaments of each country,” Conmebol said in a message on its X account.

This is an important financial prize that will not be bad for the next Colombian soccer champion.

Before Conmebol awarded a prize of 500 thousand dollarsbut the figure has doubled for the benefit of South American football.

This prize is additional to what Conmebol pays to the teams participating in the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana.

Already Millonarios FC He received the sum of USD 500,000 after becoming champion of the Colombian Local Soccer Tournament the previous semester.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Conmebol #announces #increase #millionaire #prize #champion #League

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Government officials celebrate new reduction in Selic

Government officials celebrate new reduction in Selic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result