This Friday, the Uefa and the CONMEBOL have decided to join forces to create a new tournament. Through a statement, they announced that the so-called ‘Club Challenge’which will have the two winning clubs of the europa league and South American.
“As part of the cooperation agreement between UEFA and CONMEBOL, the two confederations have announced the first edition of the Club Challenge: a match between the winner of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League Seville (Spain) and the winner of CONMEBOL South American 2022 Independent of the Valley (Ecuador)”they said in a statement.
The Sevilla team won the most recent Europa League, while Valley Independenta team from Ecuador, was proclaimed champion of the 2022 South American Cup.
When will the match be played?
will be the wednesday july 19 in a single match when the Club Challenge champion is defined. The commitment will be played on the field of the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, in Seville.
What happens if they are tied?
In the event that they tie in the 90 minutes of regular time, there will be no overtime, so it will immediately go to the penaltieswhere the champion will be defined.
What will the tournament actually be called?
This game in its first edition will be called “Antonio Puerta XII”in honor of the former Sevilla player, who died in 2007 at the age of 22, as a result of cardiac arrest.
Undoubtedly, emotions are expected in this game where it will be discovered who is the great champion of this contest.
