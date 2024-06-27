The Ecuadorian team recovered this Wednesday from the defeat in its debut and beat Jamaica 3-1 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (Nevada) to relaunch itself in group B of the Copa América and send a clear message to Mexico and Venezuela, with those who fight for a place in the quarterfinals: La Tri is alive.

An own goal by Kasey Palmer, the first of this edition of the Copa América and led by a center from Piero Hincapié, a penalty goal and a record by Kendry Páez, youngest scorer in this tournament in the 21st century (17 years and 53 days) and a goal on the counterattack by Alan Minda gave Ecuador three golden points.

Ecuador vs. Jamaica Photo:EFE Share

La Tri has three points in group B, the same as Venezuela and Mexico, who face each other this Wednesday in their match on the second day, while Jamaica, although not yet officially, says goodbye to this Copa América.

The controversy in the Copa América

Cristian Garay, in response to the Jamaican protest. Photo:EFE Share

In the 71st minute, the Chilean referee Cristian Garay He reviewed on the VAR screen a possible touch with Alan Franco’s hand in the area. Finally, the Chilean did not blow the maximum penalty that seemed obvious.

This Thursday, Conmebol admitted that the referee made a mistake and therefore harmed Jamaica.

“The hand was in an unnatural position and occupying more space than normal, which is considered an infraction. The referee lets the game continue. The VAR analyzes with different angles, speeds and identifies the punishable hand and invites an on-field review. “The referee, after seeing the images, wrongly decided to maintain his initial decision of no penalty,” says the official Conmebol report when presenting the audios of the controversial play.

