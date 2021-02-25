It is normal for the All Star to unleash some kind of controversy. But there is always a common denominator in this regard: absences. And, among them, a man with great talent usually emerges, who likes everyone and is loved by the fan with overwhelming unanimity for a world like the NBA, always subjected to a scrutinizing look and not without judgment: Mike Conley. The Jazz point guard is once again left without an award that is absolutely deserved but one that he has never enjoyed during a sports career that spans almost 14 seasons. His exploits, first in the Grizzlies and now in Utah, are not enough for the general public to start him, not being a player with the star band that others have. But it is stranger that coaches, who look (at least, that is supposed) in details that voters do not, are reluctant to include someone of their talent, with their numbers and in the team they are in, in the All Star.

Conley averages, with 33 years, 16.4 points and 5.6 assists, is the starting point guard of the best team in the NBA, throws above 40% in triples and is a spiritual and moral leader within a young squad but with enormous convictions, with a goal that begins in the game every night and ends with the dream of the ring. It is true that there is a lot of competition in his position (Curry, Doncic, Chris Paul …), that there are many players who carry a star designation that he lacks, and who favors a narrative always impregnated with highlights and paraphernalia. Also, that he is a discreet character, away from the show business and very close to his people. And that there are already two Jazz players (Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert) selected for the All Star. But all this does not finish convincing, neither his teammates, nor his rivals nor the player himself, who has been quite sarcastic about his situation.

“Man, it’s been hard to take on. Really, I thought this was going to be the year. I joked with my teammates and told them that I blamed them. We should have started the year 31-0. Maybe that would have given me a chance. I do not know what else to do“Said the point guard, who has been supported by Marc Gasol, whom he has faced in the Jazz-Lakers and with whom he shared a team in the Grizzlies.”I was with him when he deserved to be an All-Star in Memphis for many years. He has always deserved it, but he has not achieved it. I think this year is a bit more difficult because they have the best record in the League“assured the Spaniard, who has always defended his partner and left the city shortly before him, heading for the Raptors and the ring.

Both Marc and Conley are idols in the Grizzlies, and with them the franchise recently experienced the best time in its recent history, with that Grit and Grind who played the Western finals in 2013 and that had as All Stars Zach Randolph or Marc Gasol himself. Not so for Conley, who was ignored for the All-Star Game in an incomprehensible way and despite the fact that the franchise achieved 56, 50 and 55 victories from 2013 to 2015 and that the point guard himself averaged 20.5 points per game in the 2012-13. His highest distinction, in fact, is to have been named in the Second Best Defensive Quintet in 2013, beyond being, on three occasions, the Most Sportive Player of the season (2014, 2016 and 2019) or getting the award for Partner of the Year in 2019. Something that rewards the fact that they have not whistled a single technique in his entire career, but not his familiar talent.

Conley’s case is quite striking, but it is not the only one of this style that has been seen in the NBA. In the past, the cases of Ron Harper, a leading scorer in the ’80s in the Cavaliers, were much talked about. who later became a defensive expert in the second three peat Michael Jordan’s Bulls. Also that of Mike Bibby, who averaged more than 15.9 points per game from 2002 to 2007, with a top of 21.1 in 2005-06 and always exceeding 36% in triples. Others like Lamar Odom also missed out on the All-Star Game. A very long list in which players constantly enter and leave but in which there has always been a Mike Conley who adds and continues, one more year, without going to the All Star. Something difficult to explain in an NBA in which the Celtics, ninth in the East and with a negative record, bring the same players to the game as the Jazz, first. One more piece of information, among many others, for lovers of constant debate and controversy. That there are few.