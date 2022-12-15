One of the most beloved franchises in rare Its the Conker, which has gone through many bumps, since to this day the games in the saga have not returned for some reason. It all started with an adventure dedicated to the laptop game boyand it all culminated in the somewhat censored remake of what we saw in Nintendo 64 but now in Xbox.

Sure, attempts have been made to return to the character in different cameos or small experiences, one of them was the ProjectSpark, where the squirrel had a change in appearance that users did not like very much. also added the Conker’s Bad Fur Day original through the collection of rare Replaybut beyond that it has remained forgotten.

A new collaboration has recently been announced between Conker Y G Fuel, an energetic formula that, although it is a comeback, can discourage those who were waiting for a video game. Something that draws attention is that it is taken as the main face The Great Mighty Pooboss of the game that it is worth saying that it is a mountain of excrement.

G Fuel you are selling the product through a $ box60which includes both the formula Mighty Poo as a vinyl figure of said character. Although for now it is not available, but you have to join the waiting list, something that is contemplated with a shipment until April of next year, something that was not expected and that is not so joyful either.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: It is sad to know that Rare does not have the slightest interest in reviving the franchise, at least it would be nice if they made a remaster of the last game for the classic Xbox. But it seems that everything related to the developer from England is practically dead.