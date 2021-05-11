The Conjuring 3 will be released next June 4 in cinemas around the world. However, you may not have heard of this sequel to the saga that began in 2013. Despite only having 3 numerical versions, this film has positioned itself as one of the most recognized contemporary horror sagas. This new movie subtitled as ‘The devil made me do it’ he became the mockery of the internet for a scene from his trailer.

It was through the page of Facebook than an image that would be a climactic point in the history of the Conjuring 3, displaying demonic possession, turned into a meme. Some of these made fun of the contortion suffered by the child and others with respect to the expression of Warren on stage.

Spell 3: The Devil Made Me Do It

If they did not know the synopsis of the film The Conjuring 3: In it, we will see the couple of Warren face a new case. On this occasion, it will be the case of Arne johnson, who had been charged and tried for a murder that he might not have committed. What is interesting about this case is that the defense of Johnson used the argument of demonic possession to try to prove the innocence of the accused.

However, this scene from the movie Spell 3: The Devil Made Me Do It, quickly became an internet meme for the laughable scene and the expression of the Warren.

