Conjuration 3: The Devil Made Me Do It has fans of the horror genre excited after its premiere on June 28. On Rotten Tomatoes, the Warrens’ film achieved a 60% approval rating from critics, while audiences gave it a generous 84%.

Its reception was so positive from the audience that it has made $ 24 million so far this weekend at the US box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The figure would even ensure more deliveries for the terrifying saga.

Also, another victory that the third installment of the Warren has added was to surpass A silent place 2, which raised 19.5 million dollars in ticket sales. As is often the case in these tight situations, the viewer is the one who ends up winning.

“Normally you don’t see two horror movies at the top of the list. But it was a good weekend for both films (…) Theaters are recovering and Memorial Day was not a passing success … Summer is already feeling again, ”said Paul Dergarabedian, analyst at media for Comscore.

Conjuring 3 brought a new paranormal case for Ed and Lorrain Warren. Photo: Warner Bros

Next, we share the rest of the estimated ticket sales from Friday to Sunday in theaters in the United States and Canada, according to the digital media analysis and measurement consultancy:

Cruella – $ 11.2 million

Spirit untamed – $ 6.2 million

Raya and the last dragon – $ 1.3 million

Wrath of man – $ 1.3 million

Spiral – 890,000

Godzilla vs. Kong – 463,000

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train – 450,000

Dream horse – 230.053.