Conjunctions More than 40,000 language cops are patrolled on Facebook for whom a misspelled conjunction is a red garment – Why do grammatical errors get some people on the brink of rage?

Why do compound and grammatical errors evoke such passionate emotions? Amateur language police Sami Kuhmonen, language guardian Riitta Korhonen and researcher Joonas Vakkilainen say.

Three-phase kilowatt-hour meter.

This majestic conjunction is Sami Kuhmosen favorite compound word. It is precise in content and fits beautifully in the mouth.

It would be awful for Kuhmos to see it – or any other compound word – misspelled. Kuhmonen is an avid patron of Finnish grammar and the so-called amateur language police.