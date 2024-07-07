The Israelite Confederation of Brazil held a demonstration this Sunday (7.Jul.2024), in Parque da Cidade, in Brasília; 30 people participated

A A march organized by Conib (Israeli Confederation of Brazil), in Brasília, brought together 30 people on the morning of this Sunday (7.Jul.2024). Participants called for the release of hostages kidnapped by Hamas in October last year. The movement was held in Parque da Cidade.

This is a movement that takes place in different countries, according to the coordinator of Run For Their Lives, Clarita Maia. Groups organize themselves to do the walk weekly or biweekly.

The Conib representative in Brasilia,

Kathia Kozlowski, spoke to Poder360 that this is a way of showing the pain of families who remain without news. “AND more than a request, it is to show our agony. It is a way of awakening this humanitarian feeling. It is not a Jewish issue, it is a question of being human.”he said.



“Our brothers have been kidnapped and held hostage for 9 months, and we are fighting for their release.”said Vivienne Landwehr, daughter of Holocaust survivor Ida Rosemberg Landwehr, who lived in Brasilia. Viviane participated in the walk.

Hamas waits for Israel to ceasefire

Hamas is awaiting a response from Israel on the ceasefire proposal, officials told the agency. Reuters this Sunday (7.Jul.2024). The extremist group agreed to negotiate with the United States the release of Israeli hostages.

“We have left our response with the mediators and are waiting to hear the response”one Hamas official, who asked not to be identified, told the news agency.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to discuss the next steps in the negotiation of the plan presented by the US this Sunday.