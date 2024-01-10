Lula government supported South Africa's initiative to request judgment at the Hague Court, linked to the UN, regarding the actions of the Jewish State

A Conib (Israeli Confederation of Brazil) condemned this Wednesday (10 January 2024) Brazil's decision to support South Africa's action at the International Court of Justice in The Hague that accuses Israel of genocide in the war against Hamas.

According to the entity, which represents the Jewish community in Brazil, the action of the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) moves the government away from the position of “balance and moderation” traditional of Brazilian foreign policy.

“The current conflict began after the atrocities of Hamas terrorists against the population of Israel, who indiscriminately and savagely killed more than 1,200 people, in the deadliest attack against the Jewish people since the Holocaust. Israel is merely defending itself from an enemy, a genocidal one, who openly expresses his desire to exterminate Israel and the Jews,” says part of the note.

The Itamaraty published demonstration in which he says that, after the president met with the Palestinian ambassador to Brazil, Ibrahim Alzeben, he decided to support the South African initiative.

“In light of the flagrant violations of international humanitarian law, the President expressed his support for South Africa's initiative to call on the International Court of Justice to order Israel to immediately cease all acts and measures that may constitute genocide or related crimes under the terms of Convention for the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide“, said the government.

Itamaraty cited data from the Gaza Ministry of Health, which said there were more than 23,000 Palestinians killed during the conflict. The data is produced by the ministry itself, controlled by the extremist group Hamas, and cannot be independently verified.

“There are already more than 23,000 dead, of which 70% are women and children, and there are 7,000 people missing. More than 80% of the population was subject to forced transfer and the health, water, energy and food supply systems are collapsed, which characterizes collective punishment“, stated the note from Itamaraty.

South Africa

The initiative was presented by South Africa on December 29, 2023. It talks about alleged violations of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the conflict in the Gaza Strip. The first hearings of the process should begin on Thursday (11 January).

The International Court of Justice, also known as the Hague Court, is the main body of the United Nations in the judicial area. It is responsible for adjudicating disputes between States. It is located in The Hague, in the Netherlands. Understand how the court works in this video.

Here is the full note from Conib

“Conib condemns the Brazilian government's decision to support South Africa's action at the International Court of Justice in The Hague that accuses Israel of genocide. This government decision diverges from the position of balance and moderation of Brazilian foreign policy.

“The South African action is an inversion of reality. The current conflict began after the atrocities of Hamas terrorists against the population of Israel, who indiscriminately and savagely killed more than 1,200 people, in the deadliest attack against the Jewish people since the Holocaust. Israel is simply defending itself from a genocidal enemy, which openly expresses its genocidal desire to exterminate Israel and the Jews.

“In this terrible war initiated by Hamas, Israeli forces take precautions that no other army has taken to preserve the civilian population, warning of attacks in urban areas, directing civilians to leave the conflict zone, allowing humanitarian aid. Hamas cowardly and deliberately hides behind the civilians of Gaza because their deaths are used as a weapon against Israel in world public opinion.

“It is frustrating to see the Brazilian government supporting a cynical and perverse action like this, which aims to prevent Israel from defending itself against its genocidal enemies.”