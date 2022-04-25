Tennis, the Internazionali Roma case breaks out. Malagò very hard on the Russians

Giovanni Malagò sets up a new case. The president of the Cones says no to tennis players Russians And Belarusians ai International from Rome. “As president of the Coni and a member of the IOC, – explains the head of Italian sport to Corriere della Sera – I deal with sports policy and not politics. In Italy, I repeat, I represent the IOC. And the Executive Board has recommended all federations to do not invite Russian and Belarusian athletes at tournaments and sporting events. Wimbledon, which is a private club, has followed this indication. It is up to the government take one decision. He will be studying the case, he will assess the situation, then he will make a choice, I am convinced the best for the country. There is a great desire of Italians, women, men and children, to project themselves towards the recoveryeven in sport, after two terrible years conditioned by Covid. He certainly didn’t want us there warthis conflict that creates pain, anguish, anxiety, problems “.

There Federtennis driven by Angelo Binaghi is not of the same opinion. Alongside him the ATP, the international association that guides professional tennis. There is concern about a possible one government intervention. “We must make a premise. The recommendation of the IOC – continues Malagò al Corriere – was born after the Russia committed one very serious violationnever happened in the modern era, the break from the Olympic truce during the Paralympic Games. But do we realize? It is there, at that moment, during the event, that all the international Paralympic committees line up alongside Ukrainethey get together and demand that the Russians and Belarusians come excluded from the Games. Otherwise they would not have participated in the Paralympics. “The case has broken out.

Read also:

