Coni, Malagò: “Moments of fear, now I’m out of danger”

Giovanni Malagò had serious health problems during the Christmas holidays. But for the president of the Cones, the cause was not the Covid but a strong risk of stroke. The same number one of Italian sport explained it in Arrived. A little over two weeks from the start of the Beijing Olympics, – reads the Messaggero – the president told Palazzo H of the moments of fear passed, due to a cardiac complication discovered by chance and which could have generated a series of dangerous complications. “On the evening of December 24th I went to do a small intervention scheduled in day hospital to the eye and the doctors found that I had an atrial arrhythmia. It is a very common fibrillation, which is normally felt but since I am brachycardic I have never felt it “.

“They told me – continues Malagò and reports the Messenger – that for a few weeks I was at risk of thrombus, stroke, I realized when at the end they gave me a burst electrocardiogram. They prescribed me some drugs, I returned after a few days of rest to Sabaudia e the diagnosis was confirmed“. The president has since been kept under observation, the last check last Saturday. “It went well for me, I’m out of danger»Announced Malagò, underlining how now it is important to understand the origin of the problem. “At 75% it is a stress overload, at 24% it can be a coronary artery problem, 1% could have been vaccine-induced myocarditis but was excluded from testing. Therefore I was right to take the third dose“.

READ ALSO

Government, no cigarettes without the Green Pass. The new rules from February 1st

Quirinale, Berlusconi throws in the towel and retires. Resounding voice