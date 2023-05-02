The E-Sport Italia Promoting Committee of CONI and IIDEA, the association that represents the video game industry in Italy, have signed a letter of intent which has as its object the start of a collaboration between the parties. In particular, the two organizations are mutually committed to collaborating in the following fields: promoting knowledge and understanding of the video game and esports sectors; disseminate the practice of e-sports disciplines, with particular regard to simulated sports; promote the study, knowledge and dissemination of the correct notions related to e-sports disciplines; develop electronic games useful for socially supporting sports bodies; analyze the compatibility of virtual sport with policies to prevent inequality, discrimination, social exclusion and bullying; build a network with market operators in compliance with intellectual property rights.

“I am very satisfied to have reached, with a 100% shared vision for the development of Esports in Italy, this agreement with IIDEA which will soon see us sitting at a table to combine our experience in the world of federated sport and theirs in sector of the video game industry and development in Italy. A partnership that will certainly lead our two realities to share both the competitive aspects of sport through videogames and those of inclusion by young people who want to approach the world of virtual sport, with guidelines and regulations shared by mutual agreement “, he declared Michele Barbone, President of the E-Sport Italia Promoting Committee.

“We are pleased to start this collaboration with the E-Sport Italia Promoting Committee because we believe it can form the starting point for better knowledge and mutual understanding between the world of video games and that of sport and for the development of possible future projects ”, added Marco Saletta, President of IIDEA. “As recently underlined by the European Parliament resolution on esports and video games, esports and sport are different sectors but they can complement and learn from each other and promote similar positive values ​​and skills”.