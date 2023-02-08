The congruence is defined as “… the convenience, coherence or logical relationship that is established between different things.

The congruence can be seen in the relationship coherence What is between a person’s actions and what he preaches”

And perhaps, what is lacking in Mexico is congruence. It would be ideal to make sure that the people we interact with, the ones we hire to public positions or even for those who help us in any work, be people congruent.

It is important to know if there is a real congruence between what they promise and what they fulfill, between what they say and what they do, between their personal objectives and those of the company or institution they serve.

Congruence between their lawful income and their standard of living, between his private and public action.

And if it is an election, it is important to make sure that the applicant does not use the demagogy as a tool, that he is not used to feeding fears and prejudices to the people, that his political activities and his level of honesty are congruent, etc.

But it is also more important, and perhaps more, question ourselves about our congruence:

Congruence between what we want and what we really need.

Congruence between what we believe to be and what we really are.

Between what we want to believe and what we believe.

Between our own objectives and those of our country

Between our dreams and our efforts to materialize them.

All this is important and could give us elements to be able to distinguish between lies and truth between demagogy and real honesty, between efficiency and incompetence.

But above all, strengthen the conviction of being worthy, of overcoming our fears, of to be able to distinguish between freedom and licentiousness.

Let’s be congruent Let’s demand consistency, only then can we look our offspring in the eye, without being ashamed.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact.

Thank you.