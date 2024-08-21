Matthew Rothschild, a retired San Francisco attorney, boasts of being friends with Kamala Harris since they met as lawyers in San Francisco; before she was district attorney, attorney general of California, senator in Washington, vice president and, for a little over a month, unexpected Democratic candidate for the White House with a slight advantage, according to the latest polls, over her rival, Donald Trump.

Rothschild was wearing a homemade hat on Monday, the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, with a not-so-faithful effigy of the candidate surrounded by “Christmas decorations.” Understandably, he is “excited” about the change in a party that was surprisingly united around the successor on the ticket to President Joe Biden, who finally gave in to the evidence and withdrew in July. “Although I should have met Kamala’s mother,” he said. [la oncóloga Shyamala Gopalan]“She would have won the elections by a landslide,” Rothschild said in an interview with EL PAÍS.

Matthew Rothschild, last Monday, at the Democratic National Convention, in Chicago. Kevin Lamarque (REUTERS)

The moderate triumphalism and the regained confidence of Harris’ friend permeate a party that runs until Thursday and that until not long ago resembled more the announcement of a funeral. The Midwestern city, armed to the teeth, welcomes more than 50,000 attendees, including politicians, protesters against the Gaza war, volunteers, tiktokersentertainment stars, journalists and the 4,500 delegates from the 50 States and the associated and overseas territories.

They all wander around the dozens of blocked streets like in a post-apocalyptic movie around the two main venues: the old Chicago Bulls basketball stadium, where the convention itself is held every evening with its chain of speeches and endless jubilation, and a gigantic auditorium that escapes human scale and where the different party groups – caucus, in local political jargon – hold their meetings in the morning.

In this last place they have also organized an event called Dempalooza, a kind of trade fair for Democratic-affiliated companies, where one can attend talks about the Latino vote; get a manicure or a photo with a life-size cardboard Kamala; design coconut t-shirts, the unofficial motif of the candidate’s campaign; donate to a non-profit organization that works on something that seems impossible in the United States; promote the election of openly atheist or agnostic politicians; or dance to the contagious rhythm of Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now, that hymn of Philadelphia sound (you know, in the swing state of Pennsylvania) by McFadden & Whitehead.

Knowing what’s happening outside means understanding what’s going to happen inside, so don’t miss anything. KEEP READING

Wisconsin Delegate Thelma Sias at the United Center in Chicago on Tuesday, hosting the Democratic National Convention. Alyssa Pointer (REUTERS)

When things get down to business in the afternoon, the delegates drive across the big city to the Bulls stadium and arm themselves with patience to enter the “perimeter,” a fortress whose security was reinforced on Tuesday morning after an isolated incident between the police and protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza near the convention. Once inside, they play the popular game of “recognize this congressman or that CNN commentator” in the hallways, mostly so they can call them by name and thus make themselves known. selfie alongside, for example, the representative of the party’s left wing, Ilhan Omar.

The shadow of the assault on the Capitol

Under a statue that recalls that this place was once home to a demigod named Michael Jordan, Senator Ed Markey recalled on Tuesday all the things that he believes are on the November ballot: “Democracy, freedom and women’s rights.” A little further away, Mississippi representative Bennie Thompson, who chaired the committee that investigated the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, said in a conversation with this newspaper that the memory of that episode will influence the elections. “What happened almost four years ago was a warning: if we do not practice what we preach, we run the risk of ending up in the hands of lunatics, also known as ‘those Republican politicians.”

On the first day, the stadium was slow to fill up, as scheduled times were blown up one after another. Perhaps it was because the terrain had to be reconnoitered: the place reserved for this or that state on the great stage of the convention has, like everything in Washington, a political interpretation and an element of hierarchical humiliation. Thus, the most powerful, important or decisive territories for the party are placed close to the stage. Others, like Washington, where the Democrats would win even by default (which, as if that were not enough, “one of the last to vote on election night,” as one of its representatives lamented), attend the speeches from afar.

The “undeclared” like Sheig Freeberg of Minnesota are recognized by a button that reads “Ceasefire Delegate.” Freeberg is among those who voted blank in the primaries to protest the Biden administration’s support for Israel’s war in Gaza. “We support Harris,” Freeberg said Monday, “but we need her to commit that if she wins, on day one in the White House she will end genocide.”

A Democratic National Convention attendee wears a button that reads “Ceasefire Delegate.” Kevin Wurm (REUTERS)

Despite these demands, or those of the delegates from Puerto Rico, who, Senator Carmelo Ríos recalled, continue to fight for recognition as a state (they are people of merit: they are organizing for the victory of a president for whom American law does not allow them to vote), the atmosphere these days in Chicago is optimistic. One might say even more so than that experienced at the Republican convention in Milwaukee last month, and that was when something like that seemed impossible then, with Trump almost invincible, fresh from an assassination attempt.

The MAGA (Make America Great Again) talent for costumes and the imagination of the designers of the tycoon’s followers are, of course, unsurpassed; although in Chicago it is possible to conclude these days that the taste for extravagance and the passion for the circus do not understand partisan tendencies in this country. There to prove it were Chris Potter, black delegate from Seattle, wearing a Miss sash that said “Cowboy Kamala” (in reality, it was a tribute, he said, to Beyoncé, whose surprise appearance is being speculated these days at the convention). Or Kelly Jacobs, who, arriving from Mississippi, wore a dress with a drawing, on one side, of Kamala Harris, “thanks to whom the party has regained faith,” and on the other of Taylor Swift, who does not doubt that she will support the Democratic candidate to the chagrin of Trump, who on Monday spread a false image generated by artificial intelligence in which the singer asked for votes for him. Swift, whose possible visit is another persistent rumor in Chicago, is also awaited with open arms here by believers in miracles.

An attendee wears a Taylor Swift themed outfit during Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois, US, August 19, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid Brendan McDermid (REUTERS)

The convention is awaiting other celebrities (such as Spike Lee, who was there on Monday, or rappers Common and Lil’ Joe, on Tuesday), but an appearance by the author of Shake It Off! It would certainly take away a few problems for Harris at the polls. It would also provide days, or rather weeks, of content for the 200 candidates. influencers invited by the party to spread the Democratic message on social media.

Eve (“no last name please, for security reasons”) is one of them. She explained that she works on a dedicated account to the defense of the right to abortion on social networks called @gemma_talks. I was with dozens of others tiktokers and instagrammers in one of the three “creative lounges” set up by the stadium. “I think they treat us better than the press,” he said. Aside from their ability to reach younger audiences and their uncritical embrace of the party’s messages, the latest species to join the convention ecosystem is also easy to spot these days by their eagerness to collect the event’s posters, which, yes, are demonstrating an enviable inventiveness.

Attendees at the second day of the Democratic National Convention hold signs supporting Biden and unions. Callaghan O’Hare (REUTERS)

In addition to the usual Harris-Walz ads (for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the vice presidential pick), volunteers on Monday first handed out poster boards with the slogan “USA,” perhaps to appropriate a common chant at Trump rallies (or perhaps because it can easily mutate into another chant, “AOC,” the acronym for Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, one of the stars of the first day). Later, they handed out pro-union signs to brandish while Shawn Fain called Trump a “scab” on stage, green signs with the first lady’s first name, Jill Biden, to cheer her on when it was her turn to speak, and, at the end of the night, long signs expressing the love of those present for President Biden. The guy without whose resignation none of this entire political circus would have been remotely similar.