AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 07/01/2024 – 21:19

American congressmen announced this Sunday a bipartisan agreement that establishes the federal budget for the 2024 fiscal year at around US$1.6 trillion, which represents a step forward to avoid a government shutdown in a presidential election year.

The agreement was announced by Republican Mike Johnson, President of the House of Representatives, and Democratic Congressional leaders, after weeks of negotiations, and was applauded by President Joe Biden, who considered it “a new step to avoid an unnecessary government shutdown.” and for the protection of important national priorities.”

However, there is little time left for the rival parties to reach an agreement in Congress on the details of the spending and pass a law by the January 19 deadline, when part of the federal government could run out of funding.

Based on an agreement drawn up last year by the then Speaker of the House of Representatives (Kevin McCarthy) and the White House, the pact is expected to include an increase in the Pentagon's budget to around US$886.3 billion, well over US$100 billions above non-military spending proposed by Democrats.

“By securing $772.7 billion for non-defense discretionary funding, we can protect key national priorities from the draconian cuts sought by right-wing extremists,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a joint statement. , and the top Democrat in the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries.

The agreement “paves the way for Congress to act in the coming weeks to maintain funding priorities important to the American people and avoid a government shutdown,” the leaders said.

Biden, for his part, said the agreement “rejects deep cuts to the programs that working families rely on and provides a path to passing year-round funding bills that benefit the American people and are free of extreme policies.”

The deal, however, is likely to infuriate the far right wing of Johnson's Republican caucus in the House of Representatives, which has largely pushed for a budget tightening.

In a letter to colleagues, Johnson reportedly highlighted conservative victories, such as a $10 billion cut to the Internal Revenue Service budget and “real reductions” in federal bureaucracy.