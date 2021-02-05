In the United States, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green was punished, who had previously proposed to impeach President Joe Biden. Reported by CNN.

The House of Representatives voted to discipline Green and strip her of her posts on two parliamentary committees. The proposal was supported by Democrats, while a majority of Republicans opposed it.

It is noted that Republican Marjorie Green is known for her odious statements. Thus, she questioned the reality of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and the facts of the shooting in American schools. The congresswoman is also believed to be a supporter of the famous QAnon conspiracy theory. Nevertheless, before the start of voting in the House of Representatives, Green tried to disown her previous statements.

On January 22, it was reported that Biden’s impeachment articles had been submitted to the lower house of the US Congress. Congresswoman Green accused the head of state of corruption: being vice-president during the administration of the 44th US leader Barack Obama, he allegedly patronized his son Hunter’s business in Ukraine.