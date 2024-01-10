US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, a fool for fleeing a House committee hearing on his contempt of congress case. She expressed this opinion in her Telegram channel on January 10.

“Hunter Biden looked like an absolute joke, a fool and a child who had a tantrum when he was caught doing something bad,” Greene said.

She emphasized that Biden Jr. was afraid of the truth that he had to face. The politician also noted that Hunter Biden only likes to deal with women with whom he shoots pornography, and not with congresswomen.

“I think it’s clear and obvious to everyone watching today’s hearing that Hunter Biden is afraid of strong, conservative Republican women,” she concluded immediately after Biden left the hearing room.

Earlier on the same day, January 10, at a meeting of the House of Representatives committee, the issue of holding Hunter Biden accountable for contempt of Congress was raised. Then South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace criticized his behavior, and Biden stormed out of the room. He was subpoenaed to participate in a closed-door interview on Dec. 13, but instead held a news conference near the Capitol.

Prior to this, on December 19, it was reported that Hunter Biden would appear on January 11 in federal district court in California in the case of tax evasion in the amount of $1.4 million. The charges would be read to him there. The court will also determine whether to take him into custody or release him on bail.

On December 7, Hunter Biden was charged with nine counts of tax evasion between 2016 and 2020. It is noted that he spent “this money on drugs, escort services and girls, luxury hotels and rental properties, exclusive cars, clothing and other personal items – in short, on everything except paying his taxes.” It was Marjorie Taylor Greene who showed explicit photographs of the president’s son in the US Congress last July.

However, his lawyer stated that his client paid his taxes in full, therefore, the charges brought against him in the state of California are unfounded.