US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green said on June 6 that the US authorities are showing their stupidity by supporting Kyiv.

“I will not vote for funding Ukraine <...> Politicians in Washington are beating the drums of war and demanding that the American people pay. Washington is exceptionally stupid to allow itself such things,” she wrote on her Twitter account.

Earlier, a member of the House of Representatives already noted that the American side should not turn Ukraine into the 51st state. Marjorie Taylor Green also criticized the proxy war with Russia and pointed out the importance of diplomatic efforts.

On the same day, the head of state, Joe Biden, announced that against the backdrop of the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, the States would continue to help Ukraine.

The day before, White House National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby noted that the US administration has sufficient funds to support Ukraine until this fall and does not plan to request additional funding from Congress.

On June 1, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that NATO would provide Ukraine with a “solid package of political and material support” at the upcoming summit of the alliance countries in Vilnius, which will be held on July 11-12. However, he did not specify the amount in question.

Meanwhile, in late April, Republican Senator Paul Rand urged the United States to stop providing a “runaway” flow of supplies to Kyiv until a diplomatic strategy for resolving the conflict is developed.

The United States and other Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.