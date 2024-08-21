Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/20/2024 – 21:03

Federal deputy Daiana Santos (PCdoB-RS) was the target of a death threat and racist attacks. The intimidation arrived by email on the morning of Tuesday, the 20th. The parliamentarian filed a police report at the Legislative Police Station of the Chamber of Deputies.

On her social media, the congresswoman published a video about the case. Daiana Santos said that she will not stop her work because of the episode. “My profile bothers and causes strangeness in those who want politics to continue to be a place occupied by a specific profile. Therefore, I repeat: they will not silence me,” she stated.

For the president of the Human Rights, Minorities and Racial Equality Commission, the threat shows that the increase in the number of politicians representing minorities is disturbing. “The sending of this type of threat in the middle of an election period is no coincidence. There is an increase in the number of black men and women running for office, in addition to the growing visibility of LGBTI+ people. This is disturbing and generates violent reactions from those who want to maintain the status quo,” she explained.

In the text, the author said that the deputy “will never be recognized as a legitimate citizen of RS”, that she is a disgrace to the state where “the vast majority of the population is white”. The criminal also called her a “monkey” and, finally, declared that he would murder a “monkey”, a “dyke”, a “northeastern” or a “homosexual”.