Green: Pentagon demands money for Ukraine while its military lives in sewage

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke out against new aid to Ukraine, at the same time criticizing the Department of Defense for the living conditions of military personnel in the country. She announced this on social network X (formerly Twitter).

Greene said the Pentagon is demanding more money for Ukraine while its troops live on bases with “a lot of communal inconveniences.” “I will not vote to fund a war while our military is treated worse than trash,” the congresswoman said.

This is how she reacted to publication Fox News cited a government report that described the living conditions of many military personnel in their barracks across the country – broken sewers, broken air conditioners, mold, dirt, cockroaches and the unauthorized presence of vagrants. All this was detected at 12 military bases.

Earlier, Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized the American transgender representative of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, who threatened Russian journalists.