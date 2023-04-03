The US should be looking to promote peace in Ukraine, not fund a proxy war with Russia. This opinion was expressed by a member of the House of Representatives of the American Congress Marjorie Taylor Green on Sunday, April 2, speaking on the air of the TV channel CBS.

“The United States needs to promote peace in Ukraine instead of funding a proxy war with Russia,” Green said, adding that Ukraine is not the 51st US state.

The congresswoman also stated that she opposes the provision of financial assistance and weapons by the US authorities to the Kyiv regime. She pointed out that Washington should address the internal problems of the country and its population.

“We have $31 trillion in debt. We do not defend our own border. We ignore the problems of our people,” said Green.

Earlier, on March 28, Denis Zhuykov, a representative of the Russian delegation to the Conference on Disarmament (CD) in Geneva, pointed out that the escalation of the proxy war with the Russian Federation and the further involvement of Western states in the situation in Ukraine could lead to devastating consequences.

Prior to that, on March 18, in the United States, participants in a rally near the White House called on the authorities to stop helping Kyiv, abandon militarism and sanctions policy, and disband NATO. Banners were also seen condemning the aggressive US policy towards China.

On the same day, American politician Jill Stein, who was the Green Party’s presidential candidate in the 2012 and 2016 elections, said that the Ukrainian conflict was impoverishing the US population and threatening their security.

At the end of February, US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswami noted that military assistance to the Kyiv regime weakens the United States.

The United States and other Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.